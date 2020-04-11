DeAndre Hopkins Shades Former Texans QB Brock Osweiler in Instagram Live Video

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 11, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins arguably had the worst season of his career in 2016 with the Houston Texans, but he still wound up with 78 receptions for 954 yards and four touchdowns.

That would be a solid stat line for most wideouts, and Hopkins noted in an Instagram Live video Saturday that he can succeed with any quarterback if he did well with his 2016 signal-caller, Brock Osweiler.

"If I could do it with Brock Osweiler, I could do it with anybody," Hopkins said.

Osweiler struggled in his lone season in Houston, throwing 16 interceptions and 15 touchdowns, completing just 59.0 percent of his passes and throwing for 5.8 yards per pass attempt. The Texans finished 28th in scoring.

Hopkins had his worst career catch rate (51.7 percent) that season. He's never caught less than 55.2 percent of his targets in any other campaign.

Steven Ruiz of For The Win provided a few video clips of Osweiler missing Hopkins, noting the quarterback simply didn't give his No. 1 wideout much of a chance on some throws.

The Texans drafted Deshaun Watson one year later, and he and Hopkins formed an excellent rapport over the next three seasons.

But Houston traded Hopkins and a fourth-round selection to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-rounder and a fourth-rounder, leaving him to catch passes from talented second-year QB Kyler Murray in the upcoming season.

