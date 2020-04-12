WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns' Return Date Unknown; Superstar Will Make Final Call

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

As WWE continues to plan for running live shows during the coronavirus pandemic, one big question involves Roman Reigns' return.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE has left it "up to Reigns when he returns" to the squared circle.

Reigns has been off television since March 20, when the Big Dog and Goldberg signed the contract for their scheduled match for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Even though WWE didn't announce Reigns was off the WrestleMania card until April 3, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported on March 26 that he wouldn't appear on the show because he is potentially immunocompromised as a leukemia survivor.

Braun Strowman took Reigns' spot at WrestleMania and defeated Goldberg to win his first world championship with the company.

It appears as though WWE isn't planning on Reigns' return in the immediate future given the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. The company began setting up a feud for the universal title between Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Money in the Bank, the company's next pay-per-view, is set to take place May 10, though its location hasn't been determined. Baltimore's Royal Farms Arena, where it was originally going to be held, recently announced it would no longer host the event.

The most likely venue will be the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. That's where WWE has been taping its shows for the past month and will be the site of live episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT beginning Monday.

Reigns has taken up the mantle as WWE's cornerstone superstar since John Cena took a step back from wrestling in 2016. He will return to that position at some point, but it may not be for some time.