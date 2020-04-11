Report: Braves Guarantee Employee Salaries Through May During MLB Hiatus

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have notified full-time and part-time employees they will be paid through at least May 31, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

Per McDaniel, no other MLB team has guaranteed employee salaries for this long.

The 2020 MLB season has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and there is no set date for the league to return.

"My optimistic outlook is that at some point in May, we'll be gearing back up," commissioner Rob Manfred said in late March, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

An April 4 call between President Donald Trump and commissioners from major sports leagues planned for fans to return to stadiums and arenas by August, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski.

While MLB has been considered playing games at spring training sites, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, it would still reduce the need for stadium employees around the league.

MLB teams have donated $1 million each to help employees, while the Braves have also created a special disaster relief fund for those in need.

"We are in an uncertain time and want to help our gameday staff who truly make Truist Park feel like home," chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement in mid-March. "Our gameday staff are part of our family and they are the reason for our friendly and welcoming atmosphere. So, in this time of need, we want to do our part and help them."

These donations help create some structure for employees in a time of uncertainty.