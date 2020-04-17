The Best Quarterback Classes in NFL Draft History

0 of 11

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers were each drafted in 2004, each one has thrown for more than 50,000 yards in his career, and that still isn't the gold standard for quarterback draft classes in NFL history.

With Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and other young quarterbacks about to embark upon the NFL portion of their careers, it's never too early to wonder if this could become one of the best positional draft classes ever.

But they have a whole heck of a lot of work to do just to crack the top 10.

Historical classes are ranked based on a combination of strength and depth. Having one of the 10 best quarterbacks of all time is a great starting point, but it doesn't amount to much in this discussion if the second- and third-best signal-callers in that class were duds.

One key thing to keep in mind: We'll note where each quarterback was drafted, but pick number/order was not relevant during the ranking process. Whether there were five first-round picks or zero first-round picks doesn't matter. We're just interested in what became of their careers after draft day.

Note: The approximate value (AV) listed for each quarterback is Pro Football Reference's attempt to assign a single number to each player's career, similar to wins above replacement or value over replacement player in other sports. It was the primary data point used to rank the quarterbacks within each class.