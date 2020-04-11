NBA GMs, Trainers Pushing for Monthlong Training Before Season Restarts

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball while Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays defense during the game on March 6, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

NBA team officials are reportedly hoping for at least a one-month training period before the league resumes play following the suspension of the 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Saturday that some general managers and athletic training staffers agreed players can't be expected to hop right back into game action after a long layoff, but there are concerns about the timetable as the NBA attempts to limit financial losses.

"But I need these guys pushing their bodies for at least 30 days prior to the first meaningful basketball game," one GM said. "And by meaningful basketball game, I mean a postseason game."

When asked about the one-month prep period, an Eastern Conference GM told Holmes: "I don't know how we could have that luxury. That would be great, but I would say if I had to push it, I would say 10 days to two weeks."

An NBA athletic training official discussed another factor under consideration:

"You've got some players that are privileged enough to be isolating in their luxury mansions with full gyms and [who] practically built their own Olympic training centers.

"And you've got some people that are isolating in their 1,200-square foot apartment or at their parents' house. That's the range of the 450 some odd players in the NBA. I think that to make those determinations, you can't make a determination on the guy that lives at his own private Olympic training center. You have to make the determination at the lowest common denominator."

                 

