NFL Mock Draft 2020: Projections for Most Hyped 1st-Round Prospects

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Some of the most-hyped prospects in the 2020 NFL draft class have held our attention for six months or longer.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the first prospect in this class to catch the eyes of NFL fans after his exploits as a freshman.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young generated buzz for a majority of the 2019 college football season, and their names are expected to be linked for a long time as the first two picks on April 23.

Other players have risen up draft boards in recent months, but few have been able to reach the level of hype that those three potential top-five picks have received.

Projections For Most-Hyped 1st-Round Prospects

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Burrow's meteoric rise to the top of college football also boosted his draft stock.

A year ago, he was not thought of as a premier NFL prospect after transferring from Ohio State to LSU.

After a record-breaking season in which he won the Heisman Trophy and national championship, Burrow is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in an offense that benefited from the expertise of Joe Brady, who is now the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator.

Burrow's poise in the pocket and ability to deliver in crucial situations reinforced his position at the top of many draft boards.

The Cincinnati Bengals are projected to bring the Ohio native back to his home state with the top selection.

Burrow would take over an offense that sputtered in 2019 due to inconsistency under center from Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley.

If Burrow forms a good connection with head coach Zac Taylor, he could produce strong numbers in an offense headlined by running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver A.J. Green.

The LSU senior would be the 23rd Heisman Trophy winner to be selected first overall and the third in a row after Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray earned those honors in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Projection: No. 1 overall to Cincinnati.

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

While Burrow is the likely top pick, Young is considered the best prospect in the draft class by many experts.

The Ohio State defensive end resides at the top of the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. described Young as "one of the best edge-rushing prospects of the past decade."

Young produced 16.5 sacks in his junior campaign and he generated Heisman buzz throughout October.

His best performance came against Wisconsin October 26, when he produced four sacks in a 38-7 victory.

He followed that up with three sacks versus Penn State after he sat out two games because of a suspension.

In his last two seasons with the Buckeyes, Young totaled 27 sacks, seven forced fumbles and 80 tackles.

The Washington Redskins are not in dire need of a pass-rusher, but they could benefit from Young's ability as the franchise resets in Ron Rivera's first year as head coach.

Because Young would have Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and others around him on the interior, he could make a Rookie of the Year push with a large number of sacks.

Projection: No. 2 overall to Washington.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Tagovailoa will not be chosen in the top two, but he is the most-hyped player in the draft class because of his star power.

The southpaw burst on to the college football scene during the 2018 National Championship, when he threw three touchdown passes in a win over Georgia.

He backed up the hype gained from the title clash with 3,966 passing yards and 43 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

Before he suffered a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State, Tagovailoa was in line for another 3,000-yard campaign.

He finished with 2.840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns as the head of an offense that included potential first-round picks Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.

Tagovailoa has the talent to thrive in the NFL, but his health has become the primary topic of discussion when the NFL draft is brought up.

The quarterback's agent, Leigh Steinberg, told the Associated Press' Rob Maaddi that his client is in good shape:

“His health is just fine. There's two doctors that have seen him, Dr. Lyle Cain (Alabama's orthopedic surgeon), and Dr. Chip Routt, who performed the surgery. Both have said that he is healthy and he'll be lively and ready to go for training camp and the likelihood of recurrence is very low."

The Miami Dolphins are the best bet to land Tagovailoa, as they sit at No. 5 with a need to get younger at the position.

They might have to trade up to prevent other teams from picking the left-handed quarterback. Miami has 14 draft picks, so it will not put its draft in jeopardy if it moves up two positions and gives up some of those selections.

Projection: Miami chooses Tagovailoa at No. 5.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

