Chase Young Says He's 'Definitely' the Best Player in the 2020 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young is confident he's the best prospect available in the 2020 NFL draft.

"Yes, definitely," Young told ESPN's Maria Taylor during an Instagram Live session Friday. "I know I'm the best, definitely."

He shared a similar stance at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young told reporters. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year. I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication, and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller agrees, ranking Young as the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class and giving him a 99 out of 100 overall grade on his latest big board.

The 20-year-old Maryland native registered 30.5 sacks in 34 appearances for the Buckeyes to go along with 98 total tackles, nine forced fumbles and eight passes defended.

He likely won't come off the board first when the draft gets underway April 23, though. The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to select LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, and it's possible another QB-needy team trades up with an eye on Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa.

That said, Young is a top-five lock and could emerge as the best player from the class.

In the short term, the dominant edge-rusher said he's making sure his wardrobe is prepared after he was announced as a participant in the draft, which will take place in a fully virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're just trying to make sure the people who are making it can get it here," Young told Taylor. "So if it gets here, all I will tell you is that I think the color is green ... money green, yeah."

The 2020 draft kicks off April 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.