WWE Rumors: SmackDown, Raw, NXT Will Resume Live Tapings from Performance Center

WWE programming will return to live action next week, with Raw, SmackDown and NXT all set to take place at the promotion's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported the news, which comes in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has forced mass shutdowns in the United States and around the world.

