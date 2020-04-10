WWE Rumors: SmackDown, Raw, NXT Will Resume Live Tapings from Performance Center

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE programming will return to live action next week, with Raw, SmackDown and NXT all set to take place at the promotion's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported the news, which comes in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has forced mass shutdowns in the United States and around the world. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

