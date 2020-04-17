WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 17

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 17April 18, 2020
Friday Night SmackDown continued WWE's forward momentum on the April 17 edition of the show thanks to a few major matches and announcements.
The Miz and John Morrison were forced to put the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line in a unique Triple Threat match as The A-Lister fought The New Day's Big E and Jey Uso.
Bayley forced Tamina to go through Sasha Banks to get to the SmackDown Women's Championship. The veteran has been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time, and The Legit Boss was clearly scared of what Tamina could do.
In a pair of Money in the Bank qualifiers, Daniel Bryan met Cesaro in the ring and Naomi and Dana Brooke battled for an opportunity.
After months of drama, Sonya Deville tried to clear the air with her best friend Mandy Rose, explaining her actions that kept God's Greatest Creations from Otis.
This show promised big matches, moments and potential buildup to Money in the Bank, setting up the May 10 pay-per-view to be must-watch TV.
Braun Strowman Talks About Bray Wyatt on A Moment of Bliss
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross invited Braun Strowman to A Moment of Bliss. The Monster Among Men explained that the past was the past with Bray Wyatt, and he was looking toward the future.
Strowman found a present waiting under the turnbuckle. When he opened it, he found his old black sheep mask. As he stared at it, Wyatt's laugh echoed through the Performance Center.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a simple but effective segment when Strowman seemed confident but was not ready for Wyatt's mind games. The WWE universal champion may feel ready to be his own man, but it's always difficult to forget your past.
The story continues to build in unique fashion. It will fun to see just what both men do to keep this story as interesting as possible.