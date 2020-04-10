Washington Mystics Postpone WNBA Title Parade Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

The WNBA's Washington Mystics announced they postponed their championship parade as a result of the coronavirus pandemic:

"The evolving coronavirus pandemic that has led to the postponement of the WNBA season has understandably also caused the postponement of the parade for our historic championship. We will continue to work closely with the WNBA, Mayor Bowser and public health officials as we look forward to a time when our team can safely play again. We continue to be inspired by the support of our tremendous community of fans, and we look forward to celebrating together in the District of Champions."

Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post noted the parade was initially scheduled for May 12.

There is no makeup date scheduled yet.

This comes after the WNBA announced April 3 plans to postpone the season that was scheduled to start on May 15.

The Mystics are coming off back-to-back appearances in the WNBA Finals, losing in 2018 to the Seattle Storm and then defeating the Connecticut Sun in a thrilling five-game series last year. It was the Mystics' first championship in franchise history.

