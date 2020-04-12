Quick Takes: Jericho vs. Hardy AEW Feud, Ronda Rousey Comments, Revival, More

0 of 5

Credit: allelitewrestling.com

It was a WrestleMania weekend to remember, but the fun is far from over in WWE and All Elite Wrestling if this past week were any indication.

Interestingly enough, the biggest highlights from the wrestling world this week happened outside of the ring. As entertaining as WrestleMania was on the whole, it was the aftermath that gave fans an idea of what to expect in both companies in the weeks and months to come.

Arguably the most interesting piece of news came Friday, when it was announced that The Revival had been granted their release from WWE. Their next destination seems to be set in stone, though whether Ronda Rousey will be back in WWE at all remains a question mark following comments she made to the media Thursday.

Bianca Belair deserves an equal amount of recognition for finally making her main-roster debut on Monday's Raw. Along with the newly formed team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, there are a ton of terrific athletes worth keeping an eye out for on Monday nights coming out of WrestleMania.

Best of all, two of AEW's most entertaining characters, Chris Jericho and "Broken" Matt Hardy, are set to take their feud to new heights when they collide in what Hardy referred to as Elite Deletion on an upcoming episode of Dynamite.

This week's installment of Quick Takes offers analysis on each of these exciting happenings and how they will shape the wrestling landscape going forward.