Former Liverpool Player, Manager Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jon Super/Associated Press

Liverpool relayed a message on behalf of former player and manager Kenny Dalglish and his family announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was tested after he was hospitalized for an infection on Wednesday. The statement said the positive test was an unexpected result since he is asymptomatic for the coronavirus. It also said Dalglish had already voluntarily self-isolated with his family and "would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead."

This announcement comes after Liverpool was the subject of criticism for how they initially handled the business of the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Whatever the eventual outcome of the discussions, Liverpool is one Premier League club whose reputation has taken a major hit over the last week," Matias Grez of CNN wrote of the club's initial decision to use the United Kingdom government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as a way of paying workers who were furloughed.

The decision drew the ire of many considering Liverpool generated a profit of £42 million last year and elected to use taxpayer money to pay their staff. The club reversed the decision following the criticism.

As for Dalglish, Alex Milne of the Mirror noted he won six First Division titles with the club as a player and three as a manager.

While he "is regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play for" the Reds, he also played for Celtic and managed Blackburn and Newcastle during his career. He won the 1994-95 Premier League title with the Rovers.

Dalglish was also knighted in 2018.