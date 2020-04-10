5-Star Recruit Jalen Green to Commit April 17; Considering Memphis, Auburn

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

Prolific Prep's Jalen Green #4 is seen against La Lumiere during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

One college basketball program's immediate future will look much brighter next Friday. 

Highly regarded prospect Jalen Green announced he will choose his school next Friday on Instagram Live at 1 p.m. PT:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Green is a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 overall player in the class of 2020. In 247Sports' predictions, 73 percent believe he will end up at Auburn, while nine percent think he will choose Oregon. Another nine percent think he will sign with Memphis.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

