Tom Brady Trademarks 'Tompa Bay' and 'Tampa Brady' for Merchandise Use

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is taking advantage of his new home by capitalizing on marketing possibilities.

Per Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Brady's company filed trademark applications for "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" merchandise:

Brady has become more aggressive at marketing himself in the later stages of his career. The six-time Super Bowl champion wrote a book about the TB12 method, which offers insight into his training and recovery regiment. He's taken an interest in social media, including famously using it in February to tease what turned out to be an ad that aired during the Super Bowl after much speculation the post was hinting at a forthcoming exit from New England.

Moving to the Buccaneers has opened up a world of new possibilities for Brady, but the three-time NFL MVP's main objective will be to lead the franchise into the postseason for the first time since 2007.