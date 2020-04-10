Tokyo Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto Says 'No Guarantee' Games Happen in 2021

Issei Kato/Associated Press

Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Friday he can't guarantee the 2021 Summer Olympics will take place after being delayed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not," Muto told reporters. "We're certainly not in a position to give you a clear answer."

The International Olympic Committee announced March 30 the Games would be rescheduled from this summer to July 23 through August 8, 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.