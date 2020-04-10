Tokyo Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto Says 'No Guarantee' Games Happen in 2021

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto attends a news conference after a Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo Monday, March 30, 2020. Tokyo Olympic President Yoshiro Mori said Monday he expects to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about potential dates and other details for the rescheduled games next year. Both Mori and Muto said the the cost of rescheduling will be “massive” - local reports suggest several billion dollars - with most of the expenses borne by Japanese taxpayers. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP)
Issei Kato/Associated Press

Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Friday he can't guarantee the 2021 Summer Olympics will take place after being delayed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not," Muto told reporters. "We're certainly not in a position to give you a clear answer."

The International Olympic Committee announced March 30 the Games would be rescheduled from this summer to July 23 through August 8, 2021.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Too Little, Too Late for Bill O'Brien

    Brandin Cooks trade does little to help salvage Texans' offseason

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Too Little, Too Late for Bill O'Brien

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Free Agent Who Can Help Each NFL Team

    Here are the best team fits for the top available players 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    1 Free Agent Who Can Help Each NFL Team

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    The Man Who Will Save the Bulls

    Our writer found clues from Arturas Karnisovas' time with Denver to show how he might turn Chicago around ⬇️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Man Who Will Save the Bulls

    Jake Fischer
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats Advance to the GOAT Bowl 🏆

    Tom Brady finds Rob Gronkowski with 45 secs left to take down the Steelers in dramatic fashion

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Pats Advance to the GOAT Bowl 🏆

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report