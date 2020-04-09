Colby Cave's Family Issues Statement After Oilers Forward's Brain Surgery

Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Bakersfield Condors forward Colby Cave, a prospect in the Edmonton Oilers organization, remains in a medically induced coma after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst on his brain.

"Colby is still in a medically-induced coma. This is giving his brain time to heal and rest from all he's been through. We would like to thank the Oilers organization, the entire hockey community, all of our friends, and family, and everyone who has shown us love and support," Cave's family said a statement Thursday.

"We would like to send a big thank you to Colby's critical care team, neurosurgeons and nurses at Sunnybrook Hospital. We appreciate all that you are doing for our Colby."

Cave, 25, underwent surgery Tuesday in Toronto and was placed into a medically induced coma for a brain bleed. His wife, Emily, asked for a "miracle" in an Instagram post on Monday:

"Please wake up. Please wake up. It’s all I can keep asking, 'he’s going to wake up right?' We need a miracle. Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again. The nurse has tied his wedding band to his ankle. I am dreaming of being able to touch you, hear your voice, squeeze your hand (3 times), and kiss you again. I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend "

Cave has made 67 career NHL appearances for the Oilers and Boston Bruins, scoring nine points. He made 11 appearances, scoring one goal, in 2019-20.