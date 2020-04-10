NFL Rumors: Latest on Yannick Ngakoue Trade, Tua Tagovailoa Injury, More

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL trade market could pick back up as the 2020 draft draws closer. Some teams will be looking to add draft capital, while others will be looking to supplement their rosters ahead of the annual selection process.

On Thursday night, the Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams:

The deal nets L.A. an additional second-round pick—they don't have a first because of the Jalen Ramsey trade—while giving Houston a potential replacement for DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded earlier this offseason.

Cooks won't, or at least shouldn't, be the last notable player dealt ahead of the draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting on franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and should work to move him within the next two weeks.

Ngakoue has made it clear that he doesn't intend to play for Jacksonville again.

"Everything comes to an end, and it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my career," Ngakoue said on ESPN's NFL Live (h/t John Reid of the Florida Times-Union). "I am forever thankful what Jacksonville has brought to me and my family, but it's time to move on."

Jacksonville should have little trouble netting a Day 2 pick for Ngakoue, who has had at least 8.0 sacks in each of his pro seasons. The problem is that some in the organization, including owner Shad Khan, won't want to deal Ngakoue for what they consider to be a bargain price.

"There will be people in the organization, like the owner, who will not want to move him, which means that they'll be firmer in their price," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic. "But if they don't trade him, they've got a mess on their hands."

If the Jaguars aren't willing to deal, they'll likely be left with a disgruntled pass-rusher and a contract holdout.

At Least One Team Flunked Tua

There's at least a slim chance that Jacksonville makes a move for a quarterback in this year's draft class. Gardner Minshew showed promise as a rookie, but there's no guarantee that he is a franchise quarterback.

If the Jaguars do take a chance on another signal-caller—possibly with the ninth overall selection—they might have some interest in Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, a lot will depend on Tagovailoa's health, as he is recovering from a dislocated and fractured hip.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic and the GM Shuffle, "at least one team" has failed Tagovailoa on his medical checks:

As Lombardi pointed out, the hip injury isn't the only concern for the Crimson Tide star. His ankle surgeries have been documented and, according to Lombardi, Tagovailoa has also suffered two fractured wrists.

While fluke injuries do occur in football, Tagovailoa's history of them is concerning. It may not be fair to call him "fragile," as Lombardi does, but teams will want to know that their franchise quarterback can stay healthy and happy for the long haul.

Andrew Luck's surprise retirement before the start of last season came largely because of his history of injuries and the recoveries that followed. Not only should teams be concerned with Tagovailoa's ability to stay healthy, but they should also be concerned about his willingness to keep bouncing back if more injuries occur.

Lions Willing to Move Down

If a team out there is sold on Tagovailoa, however, it may have to move up to get him. The Miami Dolphins need a new franchise quarterback, as do the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami and L.A. own the fifth and sixth picks in Round 1, respectively.

Los Angeles may need to jump Miami, and any other team may need to jump both of them.

Fortunately for quarterback-needy teams, the Detroit Lions appear willing to make a deal. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Detroit has already had discussions about moving down from the No. 3 spot:

The Lions represent a pivot point in this year's draft, as the first two selections appear to be set. The Cincinnati Bengals are likely to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, while the Washington Redskins are likely to take Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young at No. 2.

According to Rapoport, teams picking after Detroit haven't even been in touch with Young during the predraft process. Assuming Burrow and Young go one and two, Detroit's pick will be the one teams are scrambling to acquire.