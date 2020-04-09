Colin Kaepernick Rumors: QB to Contact Jets After Fake Account Tweets Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

A fake Twitter account reported Colin Kaepernick signed with the New York Jets Thursday, but there may be some truth to the connection in the end. 

According to TMZ Sports, the quarterback plans to reach out to the Jets with the hope of securing a contract.

Kaepernick reportedly "feels he would be a great fit" with New York, although it's currently unknown if there is mutual interest.

His girlfriend, Nessa, also provided her thoughts on Twitter:

The 32-year-old has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, during which he made headlines for kneeling during national anthem as a protest against racial injustice and police violence.

He was scheduled to work out for teams during the 2019 season but a dispute with the league prevented it from occurring as planned. He held a workout on his own, but attendance was scarce and the changes seemingly ended any chance for him to return to the NFL.

"It was a unique opportunity—an incredible opportunity—and he chose not to take it," commissioner Roger Goodell said, per Jason Reid of The Undefeated. "I understand that. And we have moved on."

Still, Kaepernick's interest in the Jets showed he has not given up in trying to play for an NFL team.

Video Play Button

New York already has an established young starter in Sam Darnold, but depth could be a concern at the position after the team went 0-3 last year with Luke Falk and Trevor Siemian at the helm. David Fales is projected to be the No. 2 quarterback going into 2020.

Related

    Dalvin: I'm the Best RB in the NFL

    Agree with Cook?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dalvin: I'm the Best RB in the NFL

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Terry Bradshaw: Tom Brady Is Not the GOAT

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Terry Bradshaw: Tom Brady Is Not the GOAT

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs GM: Jameis Is Not a Bust

    'He's got a bright future ahead of him'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs GM: Jameis Is Not a Bust

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cam Willing to Wait in Free Agency

    Newton 'highly motivated' to return as starting QB in 2020 and is willing to wait for the right team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cam Willing to Wait in Free Agency

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report