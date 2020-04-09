Terry Bradshaw Thinks Tom Brady May Be Best QB of Last 30 Years, Won't Say GOAT

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The bad news for Tom Brady? Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw does not think he is the greatest of all time.

The good news for Brady? Bradshaw does not think any one quarterback is the greatest of all time.

"I don't think he's the greatest quarterback of all time," the Pittsburgh Steelers legend told 93.7 The Fan's Cook and Joe Show on Thursday. "It's hard to say—he may be the best quarterback we've had in the last 30 years."



The 71-year-old Fox analyst continued:

"Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. I'm talking talent-wise when you put all of this together. Does he have more Super Bowls than anybody? Yes. Therefore, he's the best. And I absolutely have no problem saying if you've got the most Super Bowls, and he's done it, you can be in there. But I don't put anybody as the greatest of all time. I would never do that."

Brady won six Super Bowls during his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots—the most of any player in NFL history, with Bradshaw tying Joe Montana in second place among quarterbacks with four rings. Staubach won two championships, while Fouts and Marino never won the big game.

Brady likely won't take offense to Bradshaw's comments, as he has said he doesn't like being called the GOAT:

The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer will continue building his unprecedented resume to Tampa Bay. Brady tested free agency for the first time in his career and signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers last month.