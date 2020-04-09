Rose Namajunas Withdraws from UFC 249 After 2 Family Members Die of COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

Rose Namajunas reacts after the second round of a women's strawweight title bout against Poland's Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 223 Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New York. Namajunas won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Rose Namajunas pulled out of her UFC 249 fight with Jessica Andrade because two members of her family died amid the coronavirus pandemic, her manager announced Thursday. 

"Her hopes are to return to the Octagon as soon as possible but for now we ask for people to respect their privacy during this time," Brian Butler-Au wrote.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi and Ariel Helwani first reported Wednesday that Namajunas was withdrawing "for undisclosed reasons."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

