Cardinals' Kyler Murray Donates $25K to School Nutrition Fund Amid COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 22: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to taking on the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is pledging $25,000 to GENYOUth's COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund.

Starting March 30, GENYOUth began accepting applications for schools to receive up to $3,000 in funding to help feed students during the coronavirus pandemic. Schools across the country have closed to help limit the spread of the disease.

The School Nutrition Association surveyed 1,769 school districts over a five-day period in March. Ninety-one percent of the respondents were "at least moderately concerned that students will miss meals during the school shutdowns," per Education Week's Corey Mitchell.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins announced in March he was donating $150,000 to Arizona's state coronavirus relief fund. The Cardinals themselves donated $1 million to the cause.

The total donations throughout the NFL have eclipsed $35 million. The league also plans to hold a "Draft-A-Thon" fundraiser during the 2020 NFL draft to raise money for a number of coronavirus-related nonprofits.

