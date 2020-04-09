Bears Announce $1.92M Donation Toward COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: A detail shot of the NFL salute for service logo before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
David Banks/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have announced a donation to help aid in coronavirus relief efforts.

On Thursday, Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips issued a statement saying the team will pledge $1,920,000 that will be distributed to various organizations in the Chicago area:

"During this unprecedented crisis, we all need to join forces and do what we can to overcome this challenge together. At the Bears, we have committed $1,920,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts and are encouraging fans to lend a helping hand in whatever ways possible. We will be forever grateful to the healthcare providers, first responders, grocers, sanitation workers, janitors and everyone keeping our communities healthy and safe during this time. Please continue to do your part and stay home so we can slow down the virus and save lives."

The amount includes four separate donations of $250,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, the Advocate Charitable Foundation's Relief Fund for Critical Care, the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and the University of Chicago's Community Support Programs.

According to CNN.com, the state of Illinois has 15,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

The donation amount is an homage to the Bears' first year as a professional football team. The franchise began play as the Decatur Staleys in 1920 before officially becoming the Chicago Bears two years later. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Bucs GM: Jameis Is Not a Bust

    'He's got a bright future ahead of him'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs GM: Jameis Is Not a Bust

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cam Willing to Wait in Free Agency

    Newton 'highly motivated' to return as starting QB in 2020 and is willing to wait for the right team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cam Willing to Wait in Free Agency

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears Seeing ILBs of Different Shapes and Sizes

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears Seeing ILBs of Different Shapes and Sizes

    Maven
    via Maven

    Who Will Be Dealt During the Draft?

    B/R ranks the top five candidates to be traded on draft night and where they might end up

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Who Will Be Dealt During the Draft?

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report