Bears Announce $1.92M Donation Toward COVID-19 Relief Efforts

David Banks/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have announced a donation to help aid in coronavirus relief efforts.

On Thursday, Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips issued a statement saying the team will pledge $1,920,000 that will be distributed to various organizations in the Chicago area:

"During this unprecedented crisis, we all need to join forces and do what we can to overcome this challenge together. At the Bears, we have committed $1,920,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts and are encouraging fans to lend a helping hand in whatever ways possible. We will be forever grateful to the healthcare providers, first responders, grocers, sanitation workers, janitors and everyone keeping our communities healthy and safe during this time. Please continue to do your part and stay home so we can slow down the virus and save lives."

The amount includes four separate donations of $250,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, the Advocate Charitable Foundation's Relief Fund for Critical Care, the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and the University of Chicago's Community Support Programs.

According to CNN.com, the state of Illinois has 15,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The donation amount is an homage to the Bears' first year as a professional football team. The franchise began play as the Decatur Staleys in 1920 before officially becoming the Chicago Bears two years later.