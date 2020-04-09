Tua's Agent Leigh Steinberg Says QB Is Healthy Despite Failed Physical Rumors

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa's agent remains confident the quarterback is healthy heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Agent Leigh Steinberg said Thursday on 790 The Ticket the prospect's doctors "have been very clear that Tua's health is fine. There's no recurrence that's going to happen here," per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

This comes after former NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi reported on the GM Shuffle podcast concerns from teams about Tagovailoa's health.

"That's got to get around that at least one team failed the physical on Tua," Lombardi said, per the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero. "Others have to be concerned now as well. What they saw...is they saw the fact it's not just his hip. It's his ankle. It's his wrist."

Tagovailoa saw his 2019 season come to an early end due to a dislocated hip, which required surgery in November. Three months after the surgery, his CT scans reportedly were "as positive as possible," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"I am extremely pleased," Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said of the player's progress in March, per Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports. "If you told me four, almost five, months ago now that he'd be where he is now, I think I would have been very happy. I think he's done extremely well for where he started out."

Despite the positives from his recovery, durability remains a concern for the former Alabama star.

Between hip, ankle and wrist problems, teams could steer clear of Tagovailoa with the fear his injuries will continue to the NFL.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller still predicted the quarterback will go No. 5 overall in his latest mock draft.