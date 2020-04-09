WWE NXT Beats AEW Dynamite for 1st-Ever Win in Wednesday Night Wars

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT leaned on one of its most legendary rivalries Wednesday and gained a slim victory over AEW Dynamite in the ongoing ratings war.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, NXT averaged 693,000 viewers, while Dynamite drew an average of 692,000 viewers over its two-hour block.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of NXT's scheduled TakeOver event during WrestleMania 36 weekend. As a result, USA Network aired what was billed as a TakeOver special.

The show began with a No. 1 contender ladder match featuring Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox and Io Shirai. Shirai grabbed the briefcase to earn a shot at NXT women's champion Charlotte Flair.

The main event saw Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa battle in what might be the final encounter between the former tag team partners.

They occupied the entire second hour of the show as they brawled throughout the WWE Performance Center. The match ended after LeRae delivered a low blow to Ciampa and Gargano hit the Fairytale Ending onto the exposed ring boards.

Over on Dynamite, the TNT Championship tournament kicked off as Cody crossed paths with Shawn Spears.

Cody survived a fall through a ringside table, and Spears kicked out of two Cross Rhodes finishers.

The match ended when Spears was unable to get his shoulders off the mat for the three count while in the figure-four leglock.

Elsewhere on the show, Hikaru Shida beat Britt Baker in a hard-hitting affair, during which Baker appeared to suffer a broken nose.

The TNT Championship tournament will continue on the April 15 edition of Dynamite with Lance Archer meeting Colt Cabana in the first round.