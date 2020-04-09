2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Jedrick Wills, Top Offensive Line Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Adding protection for young quarterbacks will be a priority for a handful of teams in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets reside in a portion of the first round that could feature a run on four offensive tackles.

Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton from Louisville and Andrew Thomas out of Georgia are viewed as the top prospects on the offensive interior.

Over the next few weeks, NFL personnel have to decide which prospect projects best to a long professional career.

If the four tackles land in the Top 20, it would mark the first time since 2016 in which that occurred. Jack Conklin, Laremy Tunsil, Ronnie Stanley and Taylor Decker all turned into solid pros out of that class.

Predictions For Top Offensive Linemen

Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Wills has climbed to the top of the positional rankings in the eyes of a few draft experts.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and ESPN.com's Todd McShay both list the Alabama product as the No. 1 offensive tackle.

Arizona could be the first team with a glaring offensive line need in the first round.

The New York Giants could look at offensive tackles to protect Daniel Jones, but they also have the chance to land Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who is one of the most versatile prospects.

If the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers make runs at quarterbacks and the Carolina Panthers improve their defense, the Cardinals could have their pick of the four offensive linemen.

Offensive line became the team's biggest need after it acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans.

For Kyler Murray to connect with Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and others, he needs to stay upright, which was a problem in 2019 when he suffered 48 sacks.

Wills faced plenty of top pass-rushers in the SEC, and he turned most of them away from taking down Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and others.

Pro Football Focus' College Football account noted Wills gave up a single sack to a power-five opponent in his career.

If he lands in Arizona, Wills would partner with D.J. Humphries to provide better protection for Murray as the Cardinals look to improve in Kliff Kingsbury's second year in charge.

Prediction: No. 8 overall to Arizona.

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Wirfs is as intriguing of a prospect as Wills.

If Arizona ends up with Wills, Wirfs could be a great addition for the Jaguars, Browns or Jets.

SB Nation's Stephen White went into detail about the athletic skill set of the Iowa offensive tackle.

"Sure, he’s an offensive lineman and every bit of 6’5 and 320 pounds, but he looks like a small forward running around on the field," White wrote. "His tape at Iowa tells you everything you need to know about Wirfs’ speed, quickness, explosion, and agility. But if you had any lingering doubts, his combine performance should’ve smashed them all to smithereens."

Wirfs ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 4.85 seconds, recorded a broad jump of 121 inches and produced a vertical jump of 36.5 inches.

Like Wills, there is a chance the Giants look at him at No. 4, but Simmons could end up as the pick there.

Jacksonville could also look at a defensive improvement through South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw or Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson.

If the Jaguars go with Wirfs, they would provide competition for Cam Robinson at left tackle and give themselves a better chance to protect Gardner Minshew.

Jacksonville also has the benefit of owning the No. 20 selection, which was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams, to add to its defense.

Prediction: No. 9 overall to Jacksonville.

Mekhi Becton

Becton has shot up draft boards over the last few months and is now projected to be a Top 10 selection.

Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner positioned Becton at No. 4 overall in his latest mock draft.

"Size and speed have been tenets of Dave Gettleman’s team-building strategy in his tenure as general manager," Renner wrote. "No one has more of the former in this draft than Becton, and after running a 5.1-second 40-yard dash, he’s got some of the latter, as well."

However, there are differing opinions on where Becton fits on the positional rankings, as Miller listed him third behind Wills and Wirfs and McShay has him as the No. 4 offensive tackle.

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz detailed Becton's finishing ability during his breakdown of the Louisville product:

If he drops to the Browns at No. 10, they would be wise to add him to give Baker Mayfield more security.

Mayfield suffered 40 sacks in 2019, which was an increase of 15 from his rookie campaign.

If the Browns want to take advantage of their offensive talent in Kevin Stefanski's system, they need to keep the space around their quarterback as clean as possible.

Becton would also be a cheaper alternative to trading for Trent Williams. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns looked into dealing with the Washington Redskins.

Prediction: No. 10 overall to Cleveland.

Andrew Thomas

The Jets dealt with similar issues to the Browns, Cardinals and Jaguars last season, as Sam Darnold was sacked 33 times in 13 games.

As a whole, the Jets allowed 52 sacks last season, which prompted a re-alignment at the position during free agency.

The Jets might be able to justify going in a different direction because of those upgrades and the wide receivers available.

In that case, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would likely attempt to pick up an offensive tackle at No. 14.

But Thomas, or any of the other three top tackles, could be hard for the Jets to pass up because there is a drop off from the top four to rest of the offensive line prospects.

Thomas was consistent against top defensive talent at Georgia, as he did not allow more than two pressures in a single game over the last three years, per Pro Football Focus College Football.

His talent combined with the need to protect Darnold and the ability to take a wide receiver in the second round should persuade the Jets to lean in his direction.

Prediction: No. 11 overall to New York Jets.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.