Ex-NFL RB Chris Johnson Accused of Funding Murder-for-Hire Shootings

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 29: Chris Johnson #28 of the Tennessee Titans watches a replay during a game against the Houston Texans at LP Field on December 29, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 16-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson is accused in new court documents of paying and providing material support to an alleged gang member who is accused of murdering two men who shot Johnson and killed his friend, Dreekius Johnson, in 2015.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that prosecutors allege Johnson paid Dominic Bolden and helped him become a leader in a drug trafficking organization.

An informant told Florida officials the former NFL player provided "funds and an individual who could continually supply Dominic Bolden with as much narcotics as needed to supply the DTO," per TMZ.

"There's no validity to any of these accusations," a representative for Johnson told TMZ.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

