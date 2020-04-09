NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram, More

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were on their way to potentially leading the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship when the league was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers were 49-14, the best record in the Western Conference, and there was no reason to think they would slow down.

It's unclear whether Los Angeles (or any other team) will have the opportunity to play for an NBA title this year. And it's also possible that Davis might not play another game for the Lakers, although it's a bit unlikely.

That's because Davis, who was traded from New Orleans to Los Angeles last summer, has a player option for the 2020-21 season and could decline it to become a free agent this offseason. If that happens, he would clearly be the top player available on the market, as the 27-year-old power forward remains one of the NBA's top players.

Here are some predictions for what will happen with Davis and several other potential impending free agents this summer.

Anthony Davis, PF

While this year's free-agent class may not have the same star power as last year's, Davis could make things interesting if he declines his player option with the Lakers for next season.

In his first season in Los Angeles, Davis has continued to play at a high level. Through 55 games, he averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 51.1 percent from the field. The Lakers brought him in to be a star beside James, and he's been just that.

However, Davis turned down a four-year extension offer from Los Angeles in January, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, which makes it likely he will become a free agent when this offseason arrives. Davis' player option for next season is worth $28.75 million, per Spotrac, and he'll certainly make more than that by signing a new deal.

Even if Davis fields offers after hitting the market, it seems unlikely he would sign with a team other than the Lakers. The 27-year-old and James are a terrific duo that can lead Los Angeles to a lot of success, which is likely what Davis is looking for the most as he's never won an NBA championship in his career.

Prediction: Davis returns to Lakers.

Brandon Ingram, SF

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Last offseason, Brandon Ingram was part of the deal that sent Davis to Los Angeles, as he was included in the package that went to New Orleans in exchange. He's been one of the best players who the Pelicans got in return.

This season, Ingram is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists—all career highs—over 56 games. He was also selected to be an All-Star for the first time in his four-year NBA career. Ingram was a solid player the previous three seasons with the Lakers, but he's now taken his game to another level.

Ingram is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, which should help the Pelicans bring him back to be a key part of their future core, along with power forward Zion Williamson. New Orleans will be able to match the terms of any offer sheet that Ingram could sign with a different team, which puts it in good position to retain him.

Plus, the Pelicans are trending in the right direction, and the 22-year-old Ingram likely wants to be a part of that as they continue to grow and improve. There's little reason to think that he'll be anywhere other than New Orleans in 2020-21.

Prediction: Ingram returns to Pelicans.

DeMar DeRozan, SG

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Set to turn 31 in August, DeMar DeRozan likely wants to be playing for a contender at this stage in his career. And the San Antonio Spurs, who are 27-36 and haven't won a playoff series since the 2016-17 season, may not be in that position for a while.

So it's possible that DeRozan will decline his player option with San Antonio for next season and hit the free-agent market this summer. DeRozan's option for 2020-21 is worth $27.74 million, per Spotrac.

Although DeRozan is in his 30s, he's continued to play at a high level. In 61 games this season, he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He's also shooting a career-high 52.6 percent from the field.

It seems likely that DeRozan will become a free agent and potentially seek a larger contract. And if that's the case, one potential fit would be the Magic, especially if shooting guard Evan Fournier declines his player option with the club. Orlando ranks 27th in the NBA this season with 106.4 points per game, so it could use an offensive boost, which DeRozan would provide.

Prediction: DeRozan signs with Magic.