Odell Beckham Jr., Eli Manning Power Giants Past Rams in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Eli Manning continues to come up clutch in must-win games.

On Wednesday he propelled the New York Giants to the Final Four of Bleacher Report's Madden GOAT Sim tournament, halting a comeback attempt by the Los Angeles Rams for a 23-21 victory.

While Manning (304 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) and wideout Plaxico Burress (six catches, 150 yards, one touchdown) torched the Rams' secondary, kicker Aldrick Rosas emerged as one of the biggest weapons for the Giants.

Rosas connected on three field goals from 19 yards, 46 yards and 49 yards as the Los Angeles defense continued to hold strong each time New York crossed midfield.

Burress got the scoring started with a 20-yard touchdown from Manning in the second quarter that was quickly followed by a seven-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. After Rosas notched his first field goal to open the third frame, the Rams offense finally sprung to life.

Marshall Faulk broke off an 11-yard touchdown run before one-upping himself with a 20-yard score minutes later.

Down 23-14, Los Angeles was still chasing the Giants when Kurt Warner hit Issac Bruce with a nine-yard pass for the quarterback's first and only touchdown of the day. Warner still finished with 232 yards on 17 completions.

With 25 seconds remaining, Los Angeles' attempt at recovering an onside kick failed, and Manning ran back out in victory formation as the Giants killed what remained of the clock.

New York now moves on to the NFC Championship Game, where the Green Bay Packers are waiting after knocking off the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.