Santa Clara Executive Officer: 'We'd Be Lucky' to Have Sports by Thanksgiving

Dr. Jeffrey Smith, who is the executive officer for Santa Clara County (California), told the county's Board of Supervisors that he doesn't foresee "any sports games until at least Thanksgiving" and that "we'd be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving."

Per Rong-Gong Lin II of the Los Angeles Times, Smith's remarks came in the midst of cautioning that lifting California's stay-at-home order too soon could bring significant consequences.

"There will definitely be individuals who will get sick. And because there are individuals who get sick, there will be individuals who die after the order is released, unless we come up with a foolproof immunization, which is highly unlikely," Smith said.

Dr. Sara Cody, who is a public health officer, also spoke with the board and said four things must be in place for stay-at-home orders to be loosened: sufficient hospital space for patients and a sufficient and appropriate amount of medical equipment for healthcare workers; widespread COVID-19 testing; constructing a mechanism to investigate, isolate and track new cases; and a continued reduction in new cases.

