NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tom Brady's Patriots Exit, Alshon Jeffery Trade, More

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of NFL free agency has been a wild ride thus far. While some high-end players—most notably Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney—remain on the open market, the vast majority of big-ticket items have already been claimed.

For longtime NFL fans, some of those early transactions have been shocking. The most surprising of them saw six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leave the New England Patriots and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern (h/t Greg Joyce of the New York Post), Brady stated that he knew the breakup was on the horizon for roughly a year.

"I don't think there was a final, final decision until it happened, but I would say I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year," Brady said.

Apparently, the Patriots weren't as tuned in to Brady's pending departure—or at least, they were hoping to avoid it. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the organization had hoped to get a deal done that would bring Brady back for 2020.

"Based on the people I have spoken with, they were still holding out hope that Brady would decide to say to them, 'Yes, I want to stay in New England' and engage in some sort of contract discussion, anything to give them an inclination he wanted to be there," Rapoport said on Total Access.

Serious contract discussions never took place, however, and as soon as he was able to do so, Brady began to weigh his external options. This seems to throw water on the notion that New England was ready to move on from Brady.

While some in the organization—possibly including Bill Belichick—may welcome a quarterback change, the franchise as a whole appeared ready to embrace another run with TB12.

Eagles Willing to Move Jeffery

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

While it may be difficult to actually get a deal done, the Philadelphia Eagles are willing to trade standout receiver Alshon Jeffery. That's the word from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"It didn't take long before Howie Roseman realized that he had made a mistake when he guaranteed Alshon Jeffery's salary for 2020 just before last season," McLane wrote. "The Eagles general manager began actively shopping Jeffery about a month later, NFL sources told The Inquirer."

Though he couldn't back up McLane's timeline on the trade chatter, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Wednesday that Jeffery is indeed available.

"Well, I just know that they'd be open to moving him," Schefter said in an interview with 97.5 The Fanatic. "I don't know when it started. I don't know how it relates to his contract. I'm sure Jeff would be right. But I haven't checked into that so I don't know."

Jeffery produced just 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season, eventually having his campaign ended by a Lisfranc injury. The injury, his lackluster production and his $15.4 million 2020 cap hit will make it difficult for Philadelphia to get anything substantial in return on a trade.

If there's a team out there with legitimate interest in Jeffery, however, the wideout can be had.

Browns May Be Most Serious About Signing Clowney

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Clowney remains unsigned, and it's looking less and less likely that he'll return to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

"I would say that the chances are slim to none right now that he'll be back there," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said during an interview on 950 KJR Sports Radio.

Instead, it may be the Cleveland Browns who have the best shot at landing the three-time Pro Bowler. The Tennessee Titans and New York Jets are also interested, but John Clayton of 710 ESPN Seattle believes that Cleveland is most willing to meet Clowney's contract demands.

"I think the Browns are the only team right now—I don't know if they would consider it—paying him $17 million," Clayton said on 92.3 The Fan's Bull & Fox. "The Jets really aren't involved. They made one phone call and after that, didn't make an offer. The Titans, it's going to be tough, even though there is a great fit with Mike Vrabel who coached him."

According to Spotrac, Cleveland has the most cap room remaining of any NFL team. However, this isn't strictly about money. According to Clayton, Cleveland's inability to medically vet Clowney—who battled a sports hernia in 2019—is also problematic.

For now, it's looking like Clowney could remain available for some time.