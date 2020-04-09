NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bulls' Search for New Top Executive

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The NBA season is suspended, but the Chicago Bulls' search for a new executive vice president of basketball operations is still ongoing. And the rumors about the process are heating up.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas has "emerged as the strong front-runner" to fill the Bulls' open front-office position. Wojnarowski followed up that report with a tweet, stating that Chicago and Karnisovas are in the process of finalizing a deal.

There have been several other reports that Karnisovas was nearing a deal with Chicago. Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill said that Karnisovas was the leading candidate for the position Tuesday night, while NBC Sports' David Kaplan tweeted Wednesday that he expected Karnisovas to be hired within the next few days.

Karnisovas became Denver's GM prior to the 2017-18 season, being promoted from assistant GM, a position he had held since July 2013. Since he took over as general manager, the Nuggets have improved greatly, as they went 54-28 in 2018-19 and ended a five-season playoff drought. They were 43-22 when this season was suspended.

The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on Chicago's search, as Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf held a "lengthy virtual interview" with Karnisovas on Tuesday, per Wojnarowski. That was followed up by a second interview Wednesday that also included Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

According to Wojnarowski, Karnisovas will be allowed to reconfigure the Bulls' front office, which could include hiring a new GM and people for several other positions. The changes could see president John Paxson move into an advisory role and a potential change for GM Gar Forman.

There had been rumors of several other executives interviewing for Chicago's EVP of basketball operations role.

Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox had an interview Wednesday, per Wojnarowski. Goodwill reported that Utah Jazz executive Justin Zanik has also been interviewed, while Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon and Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan declined interview requests.

While these other names had been included in rumors and reports, there hadn't been any buzz about any of them getting as far along in the process as Karnisovas, who looks set to secure the position.

Whoever ends up in the role will have some work to do in turning around the Bulls. They haven't won a postseason series since the first round of the 2014-15 playoffs, and they have had four straight non-winning seasons.

After going 27-55 and 22-60 the previous two seasons, Chicago was 22-43 when this campaign was suspended. But the Bulls are a historically successful franchise, notably winning six NBA championships in the 1990s.