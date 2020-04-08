Joe Burrow Says There's 'Some Disappointment' About Virtual 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but he won't get the same fanfare as past top picks due to the event's virtual format.

"There is definitely some disappointment," he said of the draft's changes on The Big Podcast with Shaq. "I was really looking forward to walking that stage, walking that red carpet and hearing my name called."

Burrow said he's planning on just watching the draft on television with his parents.

The draft was initially supposed to be held in Las Vegas, but concerns about the coronavirus pandemic caused the NFL to change the event into one that will be entirely online.

The change ruins the initial plans of each player going to the stage via boat:

Burrow previously confirmed he would have been in attendance if things had gone as planned, per Jeremy Rauch of Fox19.

The quarterback won't get his moment with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling his name before raising a jersey of the team that drafted him. Still, he believes he will be able to move past it.

"Getting drafted is getting drafted," he said.

Burrow is widely considered the top quarterback in the class after winning the Heisman Trophy and national championship for LSU this past season. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed him as the No. 2 overall player in the class with a grade of 98 out of 100.