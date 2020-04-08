Juwan Howard's Son Jace Reportedly Commits to Michigan as 3-Star Walk-On

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Small forward Jace Howard is walking on at Michigan to suit up for his father, Juwan Howard, and the Wolverines, according to the Michigan Insider's Josh Henschke.

Howard, a 3-star recruit in the 2020 class, ranks 57th at his position and 348th overall in 247Sports' composite rankings.

