Juwan Howard's Son Jace Reportedly Commits to Michigan as 3-Star Walk-On

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

DAVIE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 25: Jace Howard #5 of NSU University School looks on against Sunrise Christian Academy during the ESPN GEICO High School Showcase on January 25, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Small forward Jace Howard is walking on at Michigan to suit up for his father, Juwan Howard, and the Wolverines, according to the Michigan Insider's Josh Henschke.

Howard, a 3-star recruit in the 2020 class, ranks 57th at his position and 348th overall in 247Sports' composite rankings.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

