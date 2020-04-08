Ex-Rangers Star Josh Hamilton Indicted on Felony Charge of Injury to a Child

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

Former player Josh Hamilton participates in a club hall of fame induction ceremony where Hamilton was honored before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Josh Hamilton was indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child Monday after he was accused of hitting one of his daughters in September, according to court records obtained by Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News. 

Steele spoke to Hamilton's attorneys, Daniel Lewis and Thomas Ashworth, who said he "is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Hamilton faces two to 10 years in prison if he's convicted. He was released on $30,000 bond after turning himself in to police on October 30. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

