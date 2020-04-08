AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8

0 of 1

Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling returned this week with another empty-arena episode of Dynamite and a handful of matches to keep us entertained.

The TNT Championship tournament continued with Cody taking on Shawn Spears in a semifinal bout to see which Superstars would move on to the final round.

We also saw Hikaru Shida battle Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa team up to face The Best Friends, and Brodie Lee in action.

Joining Tony Schiavone in the booth was none other than Le Champion Chris Jericho. Let's take a look at everything that went down on this week's episode of Dynamite.