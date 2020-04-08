AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 8April 9, 2020
All Elite Wrestling returned this week with another empty-arena episode of Dynamite and a handful of matches to keep us entertained.
The TNT Championship tournament continued with Cody taking on Shawn Spears in a semifinal bout to see which Superstars would move on to the final round.
We also saw Hikaru Shida battle Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa team up to face The Best Friends, and Brodie Lee in action.
Joining Tony Schiavone in the booth was none other than Le Champion Chris Jericho. Let's take a look at everything that went down on this week's episode of Dynamite.
Lance Archer vs. a Jobber
The show opened with Jake Roberts giving a promo directed at Cody before we went to the arena for Lance Archer's entrance.
The Murderhawk Monster entered the ring and leveled his opponent with a kick to the face before the bell. He won in less than three minutes with the Black Out.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Archer is an imposing force. Giving him some quick wins to establish him as a monster is classic booking. It works for now because a lot of American fans may not know what Archer has been up to in recent years.
The promo from Roberts at the top of the show was well done. The Snake can still intrigue audiences with his words, and he is a great manager for Archer.
The match was nothing special, but it accomplished its goal.