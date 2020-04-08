Look: Geno Smith Rips Rex Ryan in Twitter Rant After Ex-Jets HC's Criticism

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Rex Ryan and Geno Smith do not appear to like one other.

The former New York Jets head coach and quarterback, respectively, took shots at each other on Wednesday. Ryan started by saying on First Take that he would have won multiple Super Bowls with Tom Brady as his quarterback while questioning what Bill Belichick's resume would have looked like if he had Smith as his QB:

Smith fired back on Twitter:

The marriage between Ryan and Smith was not fruitful.

The pair spent two seasons together (2013-14), with Smith going 11-18 as the starter, throwing for 5,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and 34 interceptions during that stretch. The Jets went 8-8 in 2013 before going 4-12 the next season, leading to Ryan being fired and Smith being replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback in 2015.

Ryan last coached in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16), while Smith has started just two games since 2014, serving as a backup for the Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.