Bucs' Tom Brady, Wife Gisele Donate 750K Meals to Families in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, donated 750,000 meals to those around Tampa, Florida, to aid in the relief effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feeding Tampa Bay announced the donation Wednesday:

The nonprofit distributes food across 10 counties in West Central Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, state officials have confirmed 15,003 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. Hillsborough County, where Tampa is the seat and most populous city, has seen 610 positive cases and seven deaths connected to the coronavirus.

The Tampa Bay Times' Christopher O'Donnell reported April 1 that Feeding Tampa Bay was planning to deliver 8,000 meals to senior citizens who were unable to leave their homes during the pandemic.

"We know clearly there is a consistent need in the senior population," said Matt Spence, the group's chief programs officer. "As soon as the information started coming out about the coronavirus, we realized seniors could be self-isolated and limiting their own options, so we felt we would have to step in as soon as possible."

Brady announced April 2 he was also partnering with private aviation company Wheels Up to provide 10 million meals through Feeding America.