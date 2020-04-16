The Most Successful NFL Draft-Day Trades Since 2000

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The NFL draft is hard enough on its own. Every year, the league's 32 teams combine to make 250-plus selections, all with the knowledge that it's mostly an educated guessing game.

However, the challenge only grows as executives decide whether trading up or down is worth the risk. Are they willingly passing on a chance at a future All-Pro? Are they surrendering future draft capital for someone who ultimately won't be a contributor?

Some trades end up benefiting neither team or providing only a forgettable impact. Other transactions, though, have led to a Super Bowl or brought in a superstar.

As the 2020 NFL draft approaches, B/R is reminiscing on the best draft-day trades since 2000.