The Most Successful NFL Draft-Day Trades Since 2000

The Most Successful NFL Draft-Day Trades Since 2000April 16, 2020
The NFL draft is hard enough on its own. Every year, the league's 32 teams combine to make 250-plus selections, all with the knowledge that it's mostly an educated guessing game.
However, the challenge only grows as executives decide whether trading up or down is worth the risk. Are they willingly passing on a chance at a future All-Pro? Are they surrendering future draft capital for someone who ultimately won't be a contributor?
Some trades end up benefiting neither team or providing only a forgettable impact. Other transactions, though, have led to a Super Bowl or brought in a superstar.
As the 2020 NFL draft approaches, B/R is reminiscing on the best draft-day trades since 2000.
Chargers Lose Vick to Falcons but Draft Tomlinson (2001)
This is kinda-sorta cheating, but the point stands. Once the San Diego Chargers failed to reach an agreement with Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, they shipped the No. 1 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons one day before the 2001 NFL draft, receiving the No. 5 pick in return, as well as a third-rounder in 2001 and a second-rounder in 2002.
It worked out for both teams.
Before he pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Bad Newz Kennels dog fighting investigation, Vick revolutionized the quarterback position. He earned three Pro Bowl trips and helped the Falcons reach the NFC Championship Game for only the second time in franchise history.
San Diego, meanwhile, turned the No. 5 selection into Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. A three-time All-Pro, he won the 2006 MVP and obliterated team records in yards (12,490) and touchdowns (138) on the ground.
Steelers Trade Up for Troy Polamalu (2003)
Larry Johnson posted two 1,700-yard seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Pittsburgh Steelers clearly won this trade.
They drafted Troy Polamalu at No. 16 overall after shipping the Nos. 27, 92 and 200 picks to Kansas City. He then developed into one of the most respected safeties in the league.
An eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, he racked up 783 tackles throughout his career. Polamalu earned 2010 Defensive Player of the Year honors, helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls and was a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee in 2020.
Colts Find a 5th-Round Star (2003)
Around the midpoint of the 2003 draft, the Indianapolis Colts dealt a future fourth-round pick to the Houston Texans for their fifth-round choice. They picked up Robert Mathis, a little-known defensive end from lower-division Alabama A&M.
Mathis merely set an NFL record with 54 forced fumbles and collected the 19th-most sacks (123) in league history.
During his 14 seasons, all of which came in Indianapolis, he made five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team, and he helped the Colts win Super Bowl XLI.
The Texans used the 2004 fourth-round selection on Glenn Earl, who made 37 appearances before injuries derailed his career.
The Manning-Rivers Swap (2004)
Whether neither, one or both quarterbacks will be Hall of Famers is up for debate. Still, at the very worst, Eli Manning and Philip Rivers are in that conversation.
Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers, who traded him to the New York Giants for Philip Rivers, a third-round pick and a 2005 first-round selection. The Giants ultimately won two Super Bowls with Manning, who ranks seventh all-time in both passing yards (57,023) and touchdowns (366).
San Diego, despite not winning the Super Bowl, actually made out extremely well, too.
Rivers is sixth all-time in yards (59,271) and touchdowns (397). But the Chargers also selected All-Pro kicker Nate Kaeding in the third round and All-Pro defensive end Shawne Merriman in 2005.
Patriots Acquire Randy Moss (2007)
During the 2007 offseason, the Oakland Raiders wanted to trade Randy Moss. His relationship with the team had deteriorated, and the once-star had mustered a then-career-worst 553 receiving yards.
Bill Belichick saw a chance and capitalized fully.
On draft day, the Raiders accepted a fourth-round pick from the New England Patriots for Moss. The ensuing season, he racked up 98 catches for a career-high 1,493 yards and a single-season record of 23 touchdowns. He and quarterback Tom Brady guided the Pats to a 16-0 record, though they later lost in the Super Bowl.
Moss notched two more 1,000-yard receiving outputs in New England. Oakland's fourth-round choice, John Bowie, totaled two tackles in five career appearances.
Steelers Add an All-Pro and Super Bowl Starter (2010)
As the 2010 NFL draft entered the fifth round, the Arizona Cardinals had their eye on Fordham quarterback John Skelton. They moved up, sending cornerback Bryant McFadden and a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Skelton made 17 starts for Arizona over the next three seasons, throwing 15 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
On the other hand, McFadden entered the starting lineup in 2010 and helped Pittsburgh reach the Super Bowl. Antonio Brown, who Pittsburgh landed with the sixth-round pick, held a reserve role that season but progressed into the NFL's most technically sound receiver within a few years.
He became the first player to record six straight 100-catch seasons and amassed 11,207 yards in his nine seasons with Pittsburgh. Brown made seven Pro Bowls and garnered All-Pro honors four times.
Falcons Go All-in on Julio Jones (2011)
Understandably, opinions varied on whether the Atlanta Falcons should have traded five draft picks in order to take Julio Jones. Given what he's accomplished, though, hindsight only helps perception of the trade with the Cleveland Browns.
Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, amassing an NFL-high 12,125 yards in the last decade. He's the second receiver to have six straight years of 1,300-plus yards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland turned four 2011 picks (Nos. 26, 59, 118, 124) and a 2012 first-rounder (along with other assets in subsequent trades) into Phil Taylor, Greg Little, Brandon Weeden, Owen Marecic and Trent Richardson.
Atlanta found a perennial Pro Bowler for quarterback Matt Ryan. Cleveland didn't sign any of those players to a second contract.
Chiefs Get Patrick Mahomes (2017)
As the Chicago Bears made a horrendous trade for Mitchell Trubisky, the Kansas City Chiefs prioritized Patrick Mahomes.
Yeah, smart choice.
Kansas City already had Alex Smith as its established starter at quarterback, yet it packaged a 2017 first-rounder, a 2017 third-rounder and a 2018 first-rounder for the Buffalo Bills' No. 10 pick. Mahomes sat as a rookie behind Smith, who the Chiefs dealt to the Washington Redskins in the 2018 offseason.
Mahomes proceeded to record the second-ever 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown season, and Kansas City reached the AFC Championship Game. Then in 2019, he topped 4,000 yards despite missing two games and propelled the Chiefs to a triumph in Super Bowl LIV.
At least the Bills selected Tre'Davious White with the 2017 first-rounder. He's developed into one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, earning All-Pro recognition last season.