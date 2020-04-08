WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 COVID-19 Protocols to Be Followed at SmackDown, Raw

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE will continue filming Raw and SmackDown at its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, while issuing health protocols to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to TMZ Sports, the company issued a memo saying medical personnel will take the temperature of any employee entering the building. Those who are approved to work are encouraged to wear a face mask backstage.

TMZ Sports reported WWE used similar guidelines while it taped WrestleMania 36.

WWE was forced to move WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center and halt its usual travel schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shows themselves have continued, with Raw and SmackDown relying heavily on interviews and replays of classic matches.

Drew McIntyre successfully retained the WWE Championship in the main event of Raw on Monday.

Many wondered whether the promotion would have to make another change after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 30-day stay-at-home order, recommending Floridians only travel for essential jobs and needs.

According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), WWE is planning for its in-ring performers to remain at one hotel and "tape all material in waves" at the Performance Center.

The strategy will take care of Raw and SmackDown through at least the month of April.

The status of WWE's next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, remains unclear, however. The event is scheduled for May 10 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, but some inside WWE are coming around to the idea the show will need to be relocated, per PWInsider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News).