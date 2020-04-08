Video: Vegas Raiders' New Allegiant Stadium Looks Wild Lit Up at Night

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to debut in 2020 after completing their move from Oakland, and NFL fans in Sin City are starting to get a closer look at the team's new home, Allegiant Stadium. 

Joe Bartels of KTNV provided a clip of the venue lit up Tuesday night:

Thomas Barrabi of Fox Business reported in January the stadium's total construction cost was $1.9 billion.

"Obviously this city, I expect it's going to be a Super Bowl city," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "This stadium is obviously the jewel that will be part of that."

Las Vegas was also expected to host the 2020 NFL draft, which will take place April 23-25, but the league moved the event to a fully virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

