Yankees Legend Lou Gehrig's Hillerich & Bradsby Bat Auctions for $1,025,000

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

DETROIT, MI - JULY 04: A detailed view of the special home plate and pitching rubber honoring the 75th anniversary of former New York Yankee Lou Gehrig's farewell speech to be used during the pre-game ceremony prior to the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on July 4, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Rays defeated the Tigers 6-3. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

A bat used by New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig fetched more than $1 million in a recent auction.

Heritage Auctions told TMZ Sports that the Hillerich & Bradsby bat, which Gehrig used at Columbia University through his earliest seasons with the New York Yankees, is the most "significant" in the collector's circuit.

"It was one of Gehrig's favorite bats and one he likely used over several seasons," Chris Ivy of Heritage said. "I believe that it's the most significant Gehrig bat in the hobby."

There have been no details revealed regarding the identity of the buyer.

Gehrig played for the Yankees from 1923-1939, dying two years later due to ALS.

