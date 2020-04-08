Matt Rhule: Panthers to Consider Drafting QB at No. 7 Despite Teddy Bridgwater

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Matt Rhule fo the Carolina Panthers speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local Capture *** Matt Rhule
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers already signed Teddy Bridgewater this offseason, but that won't stop the team from potentially adding another quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft. 

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday he's taking a long-term view toward the roster and would consider selecting a signal-caller later this month:

Many assume Bridgewater will be Carolina's starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2020 season after the team released Cam Newton. He signed for three years and $63 million, with $33 million guaranteed.

The Panthers would have an out after the second year of the deal if they wanted to move on, though. Releasing Bridgewater prior to the 2022 season would save $21 million in cap space while adding $5 million in dead money, per Spotrac.

The 27-year-old is somewhat of a wild card as a full-time starter too. Since suffering his gruesome knee injury in August 2016, he has appeared in 15 games and made six starts.

After replacing Drew Brees for five weeks in 2019, Bridgewater threw for 1,205 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 69.7 percent of his passes.

It's easy to see why Carolina signed him. He played well last year and was a Pro Bowler in 2015 prior to getting injured. He isn't without some risk, however.

Video Play Button

The Washington Redskins selected Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft and then added Kirk Cousins in the fourth round, a strategy the Panthers could possibly mimic.

They used a third-rounder on Will Grier last year and signed XFL star P.J. Walker as well, so quarterback shouldn't be a priority in the draft. Targeting a passer in the mid-to-late rounds would make sense if Rhule isn't entirely sold on the options he already has.

