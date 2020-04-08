Tom Brady Reveals Hernia Once Caused a Testicle to Swell to Size of an Orange

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a timeout as he plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday morning and spoke about his career and his personal life.

He also revealed that he once had a hernia so bad that it caused his testicle to swell to an abnormal size:

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Bucs Didn't Have Creamsicle Jerseys with Uniform Release

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Why Bucs Didn't Have Creamsicle Jerseys with Uniform Release

    Sportingnews
    via Sportingnews

    Report: NFL Setting Up Draft Safeguards

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Report: NFL Setting Up Draft Safeguards

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

    B/R tells you the best fit for every player you shouldn't be sleeping on

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Tom Brady Says Gisele 'Wasn't Satisfied with Our Marriage'

    QB reveals he and his wife went through a rough path several years ago in interview with Howard Stern

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Tom Brady Says Gisele 'Wasn't Satisfied with Our Marriage'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report