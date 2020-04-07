Report: Potential 1st-Round Draft Pick Brandon Aiyuk Has Core-Muscle Surgery

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is considered a potential first-round pick in the NFL's upcoming 2020 draft, underwent core-muscle surgery Tuesday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Garafolo noted that Aiyuk had been dealing with the injury for a few months and decided to have the surgery now with offseason team activities (and all other offseason programs) suspended because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6'1" Aiyuk had 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games last season. He never dropped a pass of 20 yards or more, per Pro Football Focus.

As far as whether the surgery may affect Aiyuk's draft stock, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller tweeted that the news brings about no change in his rankings since the injury has been known "for a while."

Aiyuk is currently 40th overall on Miller's big board and sixth among wideouts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

