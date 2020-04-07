Joe Burrow Rumors: LSU QB 'Happy' to Play for Dolphins amid Miami Trade Buzz

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are in position to make Joe Burrow their franchise quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but the Miami Dolphins are reportedly interested in trading up and selecting the LSU product.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, "the Dolphins like Burrow a lot. Plus, Burrow would be happy to play in Miami if it works out that way."

Multiple league executives told Wolfe such a trade is "unlikely" although "not impossible."

While Burrow's parents shot down the narrative that the Ohio native doesn't want to play in Cincinnati, the suggestion he would like to suit up in Miami is notable.

The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since the 2000 season and have struggled with just three postseason appearances since, but there is also an opportunity for a new team to emerge in the AFC East. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have dominated the division for two decades, but the future Hall of Famer is now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Burrow lives up to the hype accompanying him following a national title and Heisman Trophy at LSU, he could be the division's next force under center.

The idea of Cincinnati trading the pick has been floated around leading up to the April 23-25 draft as well. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported "there is a lot of buzz in scouting circles that the Bengals will at least listen to calls for this pick," while Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald cited a source who said the Dolphins will try to move to No. 1.

Miami would have plenty to offer with three first-round picks, but Cincinnati also needs a franchise quarterback since the Andy Dalton era has seemingly run its course.

Moving down and selecting someone like Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert is an option for the Bengals, and if they do trade the top pick to the Dolphins, Burrow would apparently be fine in South Beach.