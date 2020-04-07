Tiger Woods Hosts Masters Champions Dinner for Family After Event Postponement

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Masters was originally scheduled to be played this week, but with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a large number of sports on hiatus for the foreseeable future, the event was postponed until November.

But that isn't stopping Tiger Woods from holding his own Masters Champions Dinner with his family:

Woods, as the winner of the 2019 event, would have hosted the Masters Champions Dinner originally scheduled for Tuesday and picked the menu. He already had the meal planned.

"Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I'm going back to what I had in 2006," he said, per PGATour.com. "So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it."

As for dessert, the plan was milkshakes, a nod to his meal choice in 1998.

"That was one of the ... great memories to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in '98," Woods noted.

It's unclear if he had that same meal at his house or if he's saving it for November. Regardless, it was a strong choice.