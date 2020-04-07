Tiger Woods Hosts Masters Champions Dinner for Family After Event Postponement

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

FILE - In this April 14, 2019, file photo, Patrick Reed, left, helps Tiger Woods with his green jacket after Woods won the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Ga. The annual rite of spring for golf won't happen this year. The Masters has been postponed until a later date. Augusta National did not indicate when the Masters would be played. That means there will be no golf at least for the next month. The Masters began in 1934 and only World War II has kept it from being played. This was the biggest shoe to drop for golf. The PGA Tour already canceled the next three events leading up to the Masters. Tiger Woods was to be going after his sixth green jacket. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Masters was originally scheduled to be played this week, but with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a large number of sports on hiatus for the foreseeable future, the event was postponed until November.

But that isn't stopping Tiger Woods from holding his own Masters Champions Dinner with his family:

Woods, as the winner of the 2019 event, would have hosted the Masters Champions Dinner originally scheduled for Tuesday and picked the menu. He already had the meal planned.

"Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I'm going back to what I had in 2006," he said, per PGATour.com. "So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it."

As for dessert, the plan was milkshakes, a nod to his meal choice in 1998.

"That was one of the ... great memories to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in '98," Woods noted.

It's unclear if he had that same meal at his house or if he's saving it for November. Regardless, it was a strong choice.

