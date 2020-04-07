Angels' Shohei Ohtani to Throw Off Mound 'Soon' in Tommy John Surgery Recovery

Angels' Shohei Ohtani to Throw Off Mound 'Soon' in Tommy John Surgery RecoveryApril 7, 2020
Darron Cummings/Associated Press
The 2020 MLB season does not yet have a date for Opening Day, but Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani is nearing a return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018.
Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway provided an encouraging update on the 25-year-old:
