Angels' Shohei Ohtani to Throw Off Mound 'Soon' in Tommy John Surgery Recovery

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 7, 2020

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani throws during spring training baseball practice, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB season does not yet have a date for Opening Day, but Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani is nearing a return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018.  

Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway provided an encouraging update on the 25-year-old:

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

