Video: Marcus Stroman Says Jose Bautista Could 'Easily' Pitch in MLB Bullpen

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Marcus Stroman and Jose Bautista are no longer Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but Stroman was Bautista's hype man Tuesday.

The now New York Mets starting pitcher tweeted that Bautista "could EASILY pitch in a big league bullpen":

Bautista last played for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. During his time in Toronto, the 39-year-old was a three-time Silver Slugger and six-time All-Star.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported March 2 that Bautista was attempting a two-way comeback and cited one source who said his fastball can hit 94 miles per hour:

Regardless of whether Bautista makes his return to MLB in 2020, fans will now have something more to watch than his powerful bat.