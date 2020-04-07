Video: Marcus Stroman Says Jose Bautista Could 'Easily' Pitch in MLB Bullpen

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 7, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 18: Marcus Stroman #6 (R) of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by Jose Bautista #19 after hitting a fourth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Marcus Stroman and Jose Bautista are no longer Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but Stroman was Bautista's hype man Tuesday.

The now New York Mets starting pitcher tweeted that Bautista "could EASILY pitch in a big league bullpen":

Bautista last played for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. During his time in Toronto, the 39-year-old was a three-time Silver Slugger and six-time All-Star.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported March 2 that Bautista was attempting a two-way comeback and cited one source who said his fastball can hit 94 miles per hour:

   

Regardless of whether Bautista makes his return to MLB in 2020, fans will now have something more to watch than his powerful bat. 

Related

    MLB's Best Pitching Performances of the Last Decade

    @ZachRymer looks back at the most electrifying games

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Best Pitching Performances of the Last Decade

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Arenado, Others Support MLB's Reported Arizona Plan 🌵

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Arenado, Others Support MLB's Reported Arizona Plan 🌵

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Yelich: It's 50/50 League Plays in 2020

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yelich: It's 50/50 League Plays in 2020

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB 'Increasingly Focused' on May Start for Season

    League and MLBPA are working with federal health officials to have players in training camp early next month

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB 'Increasingly Focused' on May Start for Season

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report