Brett Favre, Packers Outlast Cam Newton's Panthers in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Brett Favre is two wins away from adding a B/R Madden 20 GOAT Sim championship to his Hall of Fame resume.

The legendary quarterback led the virtual Green Bay Packers to a 24-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Tuesday's third-round clash. The 32-team tournament featuring the all-time rosters for each NFL squad is down to its final few games, and the Packers' ability to find the end zone instead of settling for field goals made the difference.

Favre threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, delivering after fans selected him to start over Aaron Rodgers in a Twitter vote.

The quarterback showdown between Favre and Cam Newton was the biggest storyline in this one, and the Green Bay gunslinger had no trouble picking apart Carolina's defense. He found Sterling Sharpe for the game's first touchdown, worked his way downfield to set up an Ahman Green touchdown run and lofted a 70-yard score to James Lofton in the fourth quarter to all but end it.

Green Bay even left points on the board when it let the clock expire inside the red zone at the end of the first half.

It was no matter thanks to the combination of Favre and a stingy defense on the other side.

Newton had little trouble moving down the field, but the Packers defense took a bend-but-don't-break approach and limited the Panthers to four field-goal attempts without a single touchdown.

The Packers will face the winner of the game between the New York Giants and Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams for a spot in the virtual B/R GOAT Super Bowl.

Fans can watch the entire B/R GOAT Sim on Bleacher Report's Twitch channel.