James Harrison, Steelers Beat Titans to Advance to B/R Madden GOAT Sim Semis

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on as the Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense in B/R's Madden 20 GOAT Sim features Hall of Famers "Mean" Joe Greene, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Rod Woodson, Mel Blount and Troy Polamalu. It's a stacked group, making the Steelers one of the favorites to win this tournament. 

It was that defense that carried the Steelers to a 21-14 win over the all-time Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, forcing three enormous turnovers that turned the tide in Pittsburgh's favor. 

The first came late in the opening half with the Steelers trailing by a touchdown as the offense was unable to get anything going. 

That led directly to an Antonio Brown receiving touchdown.   

Pittsburgh wasn't done there with defensive touchdowns on both a fumble recovery and an interception:

Video Play Button

Steel Curtain, indeed. 

Granted, Tennessee had its moments with Warren Moon throwing touchdown passes to Drew Hill and Derrick Mason. Despite his fumble, Chris Johnson had some success on the ground as well, rushing for 90 yards.

It was also a harsh result for a Tennessee defense that largely stymied the Steelers offense throughout the game, not allowing Pittsburgh to exceed 100 total yards until midway through the fourth quarter.

The Titans had a chance to tie the game, getting the ball back with less than two minutes remaining. But they turned the ball over on downs as Pittsburgh's defense came up with one final stop, keeping the Steelers as one of the frontrunners to win the entire tournament. 

Up next for Pittsburgh is a semifinals matchup against either the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs that will determine the cream of the crop in the AFC. The Steel Curtain vs. either Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes—what could be better?

